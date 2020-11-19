Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Sioux Lookout fire leaves one person dead

CBC News ·
Provincial police say emergency services were called to the First Avenue fire early Thursday morning. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

A fatal fire in Sioux Lookout is under investigation.

Provincial police said emergency services were called to a building on First Avenue in the northwestern Ontario town early Thursday morning.

Firefighters found one deceased person.

Police said three youths were extricated from the building and neighbouring units were safely evacuated.

Police said next of kin will be notified once the victim's identity is confirmed.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.

