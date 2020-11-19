Sioux Lookout fire leaves one person dead

A fatal fire in Sioux Lookout is under investigation.

Provincial police said emergency services were called to a building on First Avenue in the northwestern Ontario town early Thursday morning.

Firefighters found one deceased person.

Police said three youths were extricated from the building and neighbouring units were safely evacuated.

Police said next of kin will be notified once the victim's identity is confirmed.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.