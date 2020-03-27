Mechanical issue cause of March 2020 emergency landing north of Sioux Lookout

A mechanical issue is the reason a Slate Falls Airways Cessna 206 was forced to land in March 2020 near Jeanette Lake.

The plane had one passenger and a pilot on board, who were going from Sioux Lookout to a remote site.

The aircraft had mechanical issues and was forced to land in a forested area, near Jeanette Lake. The two people on board were not injured.

A post-accident inspection by the company showed a connecting rod to a cylinder had exited the crankcase, causing engine issues.

In a statement, Slate Falls Airways said it has satisfied Transport Canada with corrective actions following the incident.

The company said it would once again like to thank the first responders and others involved in the incident response.