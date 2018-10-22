Doug Lawrance takes Sioux Lookout, Ont., mayor's chair

Doug Lawrance will serve as Sioux Lookout Ont.'s mayor for the next three years.

Lawrence beat out Leney with a total of 717 votes. Jason Bailey was also in the running for the mayor's seat.

Ten people ran for the five councillor-at-large seats. The five to represent the community from 2018 to 2022 are:

Cory Allan Lago

Joyce Timpson

Cal Southall

Joe Cassidy

John Bath

Donald Fenelon was acclaimed to council, as the representative for Ward 1, also known as settlement area of Hudson. The community is approximately 20 km from Sioux Lookout.