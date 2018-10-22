Results
Doug Lawrance takes Sioux Lookout, Ont., mayor's chair
Doug Lawrance will serve as Sioux Lookout Ont.'s mayor for the next three years.
Lawrance served one term as mayor, Leney was unseated in 2014
Lawrence beat out Leney with a total of 717 votes. Jason Bailey was also in the running for the mayor's seat.
Ten people ran for the five councillor-at-large seats. The five to represent the community from 2018 to 2022 are:
- Cory Allan Lago
- Joyce Timpson
- Cal Southall
- Joe Cassidy
- John Bath
Donald Fenelon was acclaimed to council, as the representative for Ward 1, also known as settlement area of Hudson. The community is approximately 20 km from Sioux Lookout.