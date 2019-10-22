OPP charge two with drug trafficking in Sioux Lookout
Two people are facing charges after being found in possession of illicit drugs in Sioux Lookout.
Police seized cocaine, Suboxone, cash
OPP executed a search warrant at a Sioux Lookout hotel at about 2 a.m. on July 1.
During the search, police found quantities of cocaine, Suboxone, about $2,100 in cash, and drug-related items.
A 42-year-old man from Dryden and a 32-year-old woman from Thunder Bay have been charged with drug possession and trafficking, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.
Both will appear in Sioux Lookout court on Sept. 8.