OPP charge two with drug trafficking in Sioux Lookout

Two people are facing charges after being found in possession of illicit drugs in Sioux Lookout.

OPP executed a search warrant at a Sioux Lookout hotel at about 2 a.m. on July 1.

During the search, police found quantities of cocaine, Suboxone, about $2,100 in cash, and drug-related items.

A 42-year-old man from Dryden and a 32-year-old woman from Thunder Bay have been charged with drug possession and trafficking, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both will appear in Sioux Lookout court on Sept. 8.