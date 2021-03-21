Man charged for allegedly bringing illicit drugs into Sioux Lookout: OPP

OPP have charged a Kasabonika Lake First Nation man for allegedly bringing illicit drugs into Sioux Lookout.

OPP said the man was arrested at the Sioux Look airport on April 21 by officers with the Sioux Lookout detachment, with assistance from the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

After executing an arrest warrant, police found a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of $28,000.

More than $7,000 in Canadian currency was also found in the possession of the accused, police said.

The 27-year-old accused has ben charged with drug trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

He remains in custody, and is due in Kenora court on April 29.