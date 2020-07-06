Sioux Lookout man facing drug possession charges after fleeing from police

A 42-year-old Sioux Lookout man is facing numerous charges after fleeing from police near Dryden, and being found in possession of $22,000 of illicit drugs.

OPP said the initial incident occurred on April 15, when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Southworth Township, east of Dryden.

During the interaction with police, the driver sped off, and OPP did not pursue the vehicle out of concerns for public safety.

The vehicle and driver were later located by police on Highway 72. He was found to be in possession of quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, and cannabis. Police said the estimated street value of the drugs is about $22,000.

In a media release issued Friday, police said the man is facing numerous charges:

Flight from police.

Obstructing police.

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

And possession of more than 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

The accused remains in custody, and is next due in Kenora court on Monday, April 26.