Sioux Lookout investigation results in seizure of drugs with street value of $30K

Provincial police in Sioux Lookout have laid drug trafficking charges against two people after seizing over $30,000 worth of drugs.

The OPP said a search warrant was executed on Monday at a residence on Seventh Avenue in the northwestern Ontario town.

The search resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, as well as about $10,000 in cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A 57-year-old and 49-year-old, both from Sioux Lookout, face several charges.