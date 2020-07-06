OPP charge three in Sioux Lookout drug bust

Three people from Sioux Lookout are facing charges after OPP seized about $12,000 in illicit drugs from a home in the community.

Police searched a residence on Queen Street in Sioux Lookout on July 15.

Inside, police found fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and suboxone, along with $1,200 in cash.

Two men, aged 41 and 49, and a 22-year-old woman are facing drug-related charges.

All have been released, and are due in court in August.