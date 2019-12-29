Toronto man charged in Sioux Lookout, Ont., drug investigation

A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing charges following an Ontario Provincial Police investigation into drug trafficking in Sioux Lookout.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Third Avenue and Curtis Street in Sioux Lookout on Wednesday, the OPP stated in a written release Friday.

Police seized quantities of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, suboxone and hydromorphine, along with about $2,900 in cash.

Police estimated the street value of the drugs as $11,000.

The accused has been charged with drug trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, police stated.

He remains in custody, and was due to appear in court on Friday, OPP said.