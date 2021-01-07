Moderna vaccine being administered at Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre

The first doses of a second approved COVID-19 vaccine are being administered in northwestern Ontario.

Officials with the Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre said vaccinations have started at the William A. George Extended Care Facility on Thursday.

Eunice Fiddler, an 85-year-old resident, was the first to receive the vaccine.

"Like so many health care organizations, our health care team has worked tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic to maintain and exceed practices that reduce the spread of COVID-19 in anticipation of this moment," said health centre president and chief executive officer Heather Lee in a statement.

Officials said the vaccine will also be made available to the hospital staff and chronic care patients.

"We are continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Health and other partners in health, including Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority and the Northwestern Health Unit, in our advocacy for continued implementation of the vaccination plan," Lee said.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre was the first facility in northern Ontario to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine.