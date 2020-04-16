Sioux Lookout OPP hand out first COVID-19 offence in northwestern Ontario

A person in Sioux Lookout is the first to be charged with breaking provincial COVID-19 physical distancing measures in northwestern Ontario.

OPP officers responded to a hotel room Tuesday evening after receiving a complaint of non-registered guests causing disturbances.

When police arrived, they found a "small gathering of people," OPP community mobilization and safety Const. Andrea Degagne said in a statement.

One person was charged $750 for failing to comply with an order under the Emergency Measures and Civil Protection Act.

Under the act, people are prohibited from gathering with more than five people and operating a non-essential business.

The act has also mandated the closure of all outdoor recreational amenities, such as playground equipment or soccer fields.

Police are urging the community to follow the Ontario government's public health orders to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals who do not comply with the order can receive a $750 fine or $1,000 for obstructing a person administering the offence.