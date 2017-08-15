Sioux Lookout cancels meetings, closes day cares due to COVID-19

The Municipality of Sioux Lookout is closing facilities and cancelling meetings due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In a media release, Sioux Lookout administration said the Sioux Mountain and Biidaaban children's centres will be closed as of Monday, March 16, and will reopen on April 6.

The town's recreation centre and arena closed Friday, and will remain closed until at least April 5; a decision on whether to re-open the facilty or extend the closure will be made then.

The Sioux Lookout Public Library also closed on Friday. The library will remain closed for at least three weeks, the municipality said.

All municipal out-of-town travel has been suspended until further notice, and all meetings of boards, commissions, and committees have been suspended until April 30.