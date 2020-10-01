New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sioux Lookout

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Sioux Lookout area, the Northwestern Health Unit said Thursday.

The health unit said it's following-up with the individuals, and their contacts.

No further information about the cases was immediately provided.

There have been a total of four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northwestern Health Unit's service area this week.

On Tuesday, the health unit announced a case in the Kenora area, and on Wednesday, a case in the Rainy River area was confirmed.