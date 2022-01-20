Dispute over union representation creates potential for Sioux Lookout daycare centres to close

Child care services in Sioux Lookout could be disrupted at the end of March due to an ongoing dispute over union representation.

The northwestern Ontario municipality announced earlier this month it would cease to offer child care services and will be closing the Biidaaban and Sioux Mountain Children's Centres at the end of the day on March 31, causing concern for local families.

"For my family, specifically, if the daycares were to shut down, I would have to quit my job," said Stacey George, who sends her son to Biidaaban.

George said because her spouse is a shift worker, not having daycare available leaves them with little options.

"He's on call 24/7. Basically, I wouldn't be able to hold another job, even in a part-time capacity. That would be for two years for us until my son gets into school because he's only two right now," she said.

The impending closure comes after the town began a transfer agreement with the Kenora District Services Board, outlining a plan for the organization to assume responsibility for the two municipally run child care centres at the beginning of 2022.

As part of the transfer, the services board and its union, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), had agreed to take on all staff as part of the transfer of services, according to town officials.

However, the municipality said in a media release issued Feb. 3 that it was notified at the end of January the services board was withdrawing from the transfer agreement "due to the inability to find a resolution to the issue of which union would represent the childcare workers."

Stacey George, who has one child enrolled in daycare in Sioux Lookout has encouraged families to make a show of support for daycare staff. She and others have been putting out a pieces of childrens clothing with a stuffed animal or toy outside. She says the visual display is meant to represent the families and workers who have been 'seemingly left behind with no clear path to address the looming lack of licensed childcare.' (Submitted by Stacey George)

Union says there's been 'no guarantees'

Employees of the Kenora District Social Services Board are represented by IBEW, which has no chapter for child care workers, unlike the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

In a public statement in November 2021, the municipality said that it had become aware of an application filed by CUPE to the Ontario Labour Board with respect to which union will represent the child care workers following the transfer of services.

As a result of the application, the town advised that it would continue operating the child care centres into the first quarter of 2022, after which it was anticipated that the KDSB would assume operation of child care services.

Kristin Wray, vice president of CUPE Local 2141, told Radio-Canada that workers were given "no guarantees" of a continuation of their current collective bargaining agreement under the transfer of services.

"We want to maintain what we have. Going over with KDSB in the transfer that is now rescinded ... We would not be guaranteed anything," she said.

"The ultimate thing is workers would be losing pay, losing wages. There's even, you know, the question of job security for some."

Wray said employees received termination on Feb. 3, and have yet to receive more information about what will happen after March 31. She said the union would like for KDSB to come back to the table to negotiate.

In an email to Radio-Canada, the KDSB maintains that in light of the message from the Municipality of Sioux Lookout, the Early Years Team and the services board are working with community partners and the Department of Education to develop and release a plan in the coming weeks.

"We remain hopeful that there will be minimal disruption in the provision of childc are services, and that the KDSB will have alternative arrangements in place to fill the gap," said Sioux Lookout CAO Michelle Larose.

"Nevertheless, parents should prepare in the event that there is a disruption to the services."

Sioux Lookout Mayor Doug Lawrance said in a written release its "unfortunate" the union dispute is causing disruption to the transfer of services.

He said the the town worked with the services board to ensure the transfer agreement would provide support and protections to the municipal childcare workers with respect to job security, seniority, and accrued vacation and sick days.

Concerns grow

Families and other local agencies have started to speak out with concerns about the uncertainty of the continuation of services provided by Biidaaban and Sioux Mountain Children's Centres.

The Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority released a statement expressing its disappointment with what's happened, adding that the health authority was not made aware that the centre were closing.

"We have families that depend on these childcare services within the municipality and now our families are left without any options," reads the release issued Feb. 4.

The health authority points to "damage" that the closure will cause not only to families, but also to the economic growth of the area as organizations try to attract and retain workers.