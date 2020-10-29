Firearms incident in Sioux Lookout now resolved, OPP says

The firearms-related incident in Sioux Lookout has been safely resolved, according to the Ontario Provincial Police detachment in the northwestern Ontario town.

Police said schools have been dismissed and all residents can now return to their homes.

Police have yet to provide any further information about the nature of the incident.

Earlier this afternoon, Sioux Lookout OPP said homes on Birchwood Crescent in the community were being evacuated because of a firearms incident.

Police said people who are in their homes on the street in Sioux Lookout's north end should await contact by police, and not leave their homes.

Nearby schools, which includes Sioux Mountain Public School, which backs onto the crescent, were under a hold-and-secure order to ensure the safety of students and staff.