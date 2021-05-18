35-year-old from Pikangikum charged over serious assault in Sioux Lookout

A 35-year-old from Pikangikum is facing charges following what OPP are calling a serious assault in Sioux Lookout.

In a media release issued Tuesday, OPP said officers were dispatched to a hostel on Meno Ya Win Way on May 11 with reports of an assault.

Two victims were taken to hospital. One of the victims, police said, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg for treatment.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, but police said they cannot release any further information about the accused, as doing so may identify the victims.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault, assault, assaulting a police officer, and resisting police.

The accused appeared in court on May 17, and was remanded into custody.