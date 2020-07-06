Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Winnipeg man charged in murder of Sioux Lookout woman

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a Sioux Lookout woman, OPP said Sunday.

Incident initially reported as assault and robbery; victim later died of her injuries

CBC News ·
OPP have charged a Winnipeg man over an assault and robbery in Sioux Lookout. (CBC)

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a Sioux Lookout woman, OPP said Sunday.

OPP said officers were dispatched to a Seventh Avenue residence at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, March 18 with reports of two people fighting outside.

Responding officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries, and she was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

OPP announced Sunday that the victim — identified by police as Robyn Kakepetum, 37, of Sioux Lookout — had died of her injuries.

The accused was located and arrested near the scene.

OPP said Tyler Coollee is facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and robbery.

He remains in custody.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now