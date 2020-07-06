Winnipeg man charged in murder of Sioux Lookout woman

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a Sioux Lookout woman, OPP said Sunday.

OPP said officers were dispatched to a Seventh Avenue residence at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, March 18 with reports of two people fighting outside.

Responding officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries, and she was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

OPP announced Sunday that the victim — identified by police as Robyn Kakepetum, 37, of Sioux Lookout — had died of her injuries.

The accused was located and arrested near the scene.

OPP said Tyler Coollee is facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and robbery.

He remains in custody.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.