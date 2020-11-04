New COVID-19 case confirmed in Sioux Lookout area

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Sioux Lookout area for the second straight day.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced the latest positive test on Wednesday morning, one day after it had reported another case in the region.

The health unit did not provide any information about how it was believed the individual contracted the virus, but said it was following up with them and their contacts.

The two Sioux Lookout area cases announced this week are two of the five known active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit area, along with two others in the Kenora area and one in the Dryden and Red Lake region.

The health unit has had 78 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction since the start of the pandemic, with 22 of those in the Sioux Lookout area.