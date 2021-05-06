Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

7 families displaced by Sioux Lookout apartment fire

Seven families have been left homeless after a fire broke out at a Sioux Lookout apartment building this week.

Firefighters responded to Prince Street blaze at about 6 p.m. on May 5

CBC News ·
Seven families were displaced by a fire in a Sioux Lookout apartment building on Wednesday. (Elliot Doxtater-Wynn/Facebook)

Seven families have been left homeless after a fire broke out at a Sioux Lookout apartment building this week.

OPP, the Sioux Lookout Fire Department, and North West EMS responded to the fire at the apartment building on Prince Street at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding crews found smoke and flames coming from the north-west corner of the building. Firefighters applied water to the area, but the fire spread into the attic of the building.

OPP searched the building for occupants; heavy smoke led several officers to suffer smoke inhalation, and they required treatment at hospital, the municipality said in a statement.

The fire was deemed under control at about 7:10 p.m., and all firefighters had left the scene by about 8:30 p.m.

The building suffered heavy damage due to water being applied inside the attic.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and OPP are investigating the cause of the fire.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now