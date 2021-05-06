7 families displaced by Sioux Lookout apartment fire

Seven families have been left homeless after a fire broke out at a Sioux Lookout apartment building this week.

OPP, the Sioux Lookout Fire Department, and North West EMS responded to the fire at the apartment building on Prince Street at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding crews found smoke and flames coming from the north-west corner of the building. Firefighters applied water to the area, but the fire spread into the attic of the building.

OPP searched the building for occupants; heavy smoke led several officers to suffer smoke inhalation, and they required treatment at hospital, the municipality said in a statement.

The fire was deemed under control at about 7:10 p.m., and all firefighters had left the scene by about 8:30 p.m.

The building suffered heavy damage due to water being applied inside the attic.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and OPP are investigating the cause of the fire.