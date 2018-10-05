Winnipeg woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes at Sioux Lookout airport

A 34-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, after a single-vehicle collision at the Sioux Lookout airport.

OPP said officers were called over reports of a possible impaired driver on Highway 642, about 10 kilometres easy of Sioux Lookout, just after noon on Sunday.

The driver was reportedly driving erratically, and throwing garbage out the window.

Drove through airport access gate

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle didn't stop, and continued travelling at a high rate of speed, passing through downtown Sioux Lookout.

The vehicle then drove through the access gate at the Sioux Lookout airport, and approached the tarmac. The driver drove up a taxiway and exited the vehicle as it was still moving, police said, causing the vehicle to crash in an open field between the runway and the airport.

Police took the driver into custody, and transported her to the Sioux Lookout OPP detachment.

She faces a number of charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision, fleeing from police, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, mischief, and damaging or interfering with a navigation facility.

She was scheduled to appear in Sioux Lookout court on Monday.