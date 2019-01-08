If you're looking for a job, chances are you would qualify for one of the hundreds of open jobs in Sioux Lookout, Ont.

The community, with a population of about 5,500, has nearly 250 openings based on the positions listed at Sioux-Hudson Employment Services.

"We certainly have more jobs than we have people to fill them. So, it's an interesting time to be in Sioux Lookout. It's the land of opportunity as I like to say," said Roxanne Hammond, the program manager at Sioux-Hudson Employment Services.

"If you're wanting to work in this community, there is definitely something for you."

Hammond said some of the most common positions available at the centre are in social services, education, health care as well as the service sector.

She said it's not uncommon for workers to switch around between employers, only to end up in a higher position at the company they started out with.

"Our employers have proven themselves to be very flexible in working with people with a variety of skills, across different occupations."

"And, because we've had a bit of a labour shortage, our employers have also had to be open to providing increased on-the-job training, and professional development, so what we see is a lot of young professionals do sort of gravitate to our community."

Allen Lee, the director of human resources and Dean Osmond, the chief operating officer of the Meno-Ya-Win Health Centre say they are constantly hiring new employees, with nearly 450 people on the payroll. (Jeff Walters/CBC) However, at one of the largest employers in the community, the Meno-Ya-Win Health Centre, many of the professional staff members live in the community for only a couple of years.

"I've always said that we are like professionals at recruiting, but we just need to get it together for retaining," said Dean Osmond, the chief operating officer.

"People come here, we can recruit them, they come, they get lots of experience, they love the experience they get here, with the hopes that these people are going to want to come back."

Osmond said housing is the number one issue he hears about from staffers who pack up and move away.

He said a lack of affordable housing stock is the issue. The housing not only affects staff like physicians and nurses, who sometimes stay in local hotels when they first move to the community, but also employees in dietary and housekeeping departments, as well as administrative positions.

Osmond said without proper housing, the hiring crunch will continue in the community.

"We're looking at putting in an 8-plex on our site, to help with transitional housing," he said, noting that some staff members wait two or three months to find a place to live.

"Your dream recruitment scenario is a situation in which you have somebody who has a partner, they have a family, and the more variables you add to that situation, the more likely you are to retain that family," said Allen Lee, the health centre's director of human resources.

Lee said many young professionals who come to Sioux Lookout voice concerns, upon leaving, about finding a long-term relationship, or the lack of shopping and other amenities. He said while the community can work on solving a housing issue, or making daycare more accessible, some issues cannot be solved as easily.

"Our community has had to acknowledge the value of transferable skills, and we're really good at picking out transferrable skills, and so I think you might be pleasantly surprised at some of the response you do receive, and the opportunities you get as a result."