Sioux Lookout OPP lay charge in graffiti incidents

Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout say they've laid a charge after investigating a string of graffiti tagging incidents in the municipality.

A 27-year-old from the First Nations territory of Anishnawwek has been charged with mischief under $5,000, OPP said in a news release issued Tuesday.

A warrant has been issued for the accused's arrest.

OPP are thanking the public for its assistance with the investigation and asking anyone with additional information about the incidents to call their Sioux Lookout detachment. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers.