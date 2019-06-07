71-year-old man injured in single-vehicle crash: Thunder Bay police

Thunder Bay police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a 71-year-old man with severe injuries.

Police say the crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A four-door Toyota car was travelling southeast on Fort William Road, and continued through the intersection at Water Street without stopping.

The vehicle continued across Water Street, passing through the ditch on the east side of the road and coming to rest on the train tracks.

Police said injuries to the male driver were at first believed to be minor. However, it was later determined they were much more severe than initially thought, and he remains in hospital.

The investigation continues. Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the traffic unit at 807-684-1276.