Thunder Bay police investigate Thursday night single-vehicle collision, fire

A single-vehicle collision that resulted in a fire on Thursday night is under investigation, according to the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Police said at around 11 p.m. on April 25, officers were called to the corner of Red River Road and Waverly Street to find a vehicle engulfed in flames on a grassy area near the curb.

According to a written release, after speaking with witnesses, officers learned that the vehicle was seen travelling southbound on Red River Road near the intersection of High Street at a high rate of speed just before the collision.

After the crash, a male reportedly exited the vehicle and fled, police said, but returned to retrieve items from the vehicle before fleeing again.

Firefighters were also called to deal with the fire; as well as hydro crews were also called as the vehicle was reportedly resting on top of an electrical box with exposed wires underneath.

They were able to address all safety issues by 3:30 a.m., at which point the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.