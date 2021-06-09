53-year-old man arrested after standoff at Simpson Street residence

A 53-year-old man was arrested after a standoff on Thunder Bay's southside, where he fired a flare gun at responding officers.

The incident began as a disturbance at a residential address in the 900 block of Simpson Street just before 8 p.m. Monday, Thunder Bay police said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Police said officers attempted to make contact with the individual, who was inside the dwelling. The man allegedly threatened to douse the area in lighter fluid and use a flare gun to start a fire, while also threatening to throw boiling oil at the officers.

A standoff between police and the individual ensued, with occupants of nearby apartments evacuated while negotiations began. Area streets were also closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Just before 2 a.m., officers noticed a strong smell of gasoline from the apartment and spilling out into the hallway. Emergency Task Unit officers immediately entered the dwelling, with the suspect firing a flare gun at the officers.

Firefighters and paramedics were also at the scene for emergency assistance.

The accused was arrested after a brief struggle. He is expected to appear in bail court on Wednesday to face charges.