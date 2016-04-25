Cause of Simpson Street fire under investigation: Thunder Bay fire service

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a Tuesday-morning structural fire on Simpson Street.

Firefighters were called to a building in the 500 block of Simpson Street at shortly before 1:30 a.m.

A fire was burning in the rear of the property, against the building, and had begun to spread to the building itself.

Responding firefighters observed flames and smoke coming from the rear of the building, and a second alarm was called.

The fire service said firefighters initiated a "quick aggressive response" and quickly brought the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.