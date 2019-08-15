Firefighters fight building on blaze on Simpson Street in Thunder Bay

Firefighters with the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue say they've been battling a blaze in the south side of the city since early Thursday morning.

According to a firefighter on scene, officials received a call at around 2 a.m. about a building on fire on the corner of Simpson Street and Roberston Street.

He told CBC News that when firefighters arrived, the blaze was already quite extensive.

Police have blocked the area of Pacific Avenue to Robertson Street on Thursday morning and are asking drivers to use alternate routes. (Christina Jung / CBC)

He said officials believe it is a vacant building however they have not had a chance to search the building.

The fire is still under investigation.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route on Thursday morning as police have closed the block of Pacific Avenue to Roberston Street.