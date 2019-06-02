Skip to Main Content
Fire that destroyed wooden staircase at south-side Thunder Bay building under investigation
Thunder Bay

The cause of a fire that destroyed an external, wooden staircase at a south-side Thunder Bay building early Saturday is under investigation, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said.
The cause of a fire that destroyed an external wooden staircase at a Simpson Street building early Saturday morning is under investigation. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Firefighters were called to the building in the 200 block of Simpson Street at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Responding firefighters found an external staircase, which is used to gain access to the building's second floor, completely engulfed in flame.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters searched the building, find it to be unoccupied.

Investigation continues.

