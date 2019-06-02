Fire that destroyed wooden staircase at south-side Thunder Bay building under investigation

The cause of a fire that destroyed an external, wooden staircase at a south-side Thunder Bay building early Saturday is under investigation, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 200 block of Simpson Street at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Responding firefighters found an external staircase, which is used to gain access to the building's second floor, completely engulfed in flame.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters searched the building, find it to be unoccupied.

Investigation continues.