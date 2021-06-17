75-year-old Thunder Bay man dead after Simpson Street crash on Wednesday

A 75-year-old Thunder Bay man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Simpson Street on Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened early in the afternoon on the 800 block of the south side city street.

A pickup truck and sedan were involved in the crash, with the drivers of each vehicle taken to hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the sedan later died in hospital. Police are not released the identity of the man.

The 65-year-old driver of the other vehicle has been treated and released.

The police service's traffic unit is continuing to investigate the incident.