Section of Simpson Street in Thunder Bay closed due to motor vehicle collision

A section if Simpson Street was closed on Wednesday afternoon as police investigated a motor vehicle collision that sent one person to hospital.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the 800 block of Simpson Street at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday with reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Few details were immediately provided, but police said one male was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries wasn't known.

Simpson Street between Atlantic and Southern avenues remains closed to all through traffic while the police investigation takes place.