Section of Simpson Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., closed
A section of Simpson Street is closed to traffic due to water main and resurfacing work, the City of Thunder Bay said Tuesday.
A section of Simpson Street is closed to traffic due to water main and resurfacing work, the City of Thunder Bay said Tuesday.
The closure runs between William Street and Pacific Avenue, the city said.
Work began on June 23, when Simpson Street was closed to all through traffic.
However, the city said that as of June 24, southbound traffic will be allowed through the work area.
The work is expected to last about eight weeks, the city said.