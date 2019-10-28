Man charged after being injured while breaking in to Simpson Street business: Thunder Bay police

A 27-year-old man was arrested after injuring himself while allegedly breaking in to a Simpson Street business, Thunder Bay police said Thursday.

Police were called to the business, located in the 200 block of Simpson Street, just after 5 a.m. Wednesday with reports of a break and enter that had just occurred.

Broken glass and blood were found at the scene, and officers found more blood around the business.

About an hour and a half later, police were waved down by a woman in the 400 block of George Street. She told officers someone was in need of help, and led them to a location in the 100 block of May Street South.

There, officers found a man bleeding and in need of medical attention. Paramedics transported the man to hospital, further investigation revealed the man had injured himself while breaking in to the Simpson Street business. Police said he was in possession of items stolen from the business.

The accused has been charged with breaking and entering, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He appeared in court Thursday, and was remanded into custody.