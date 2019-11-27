Police search for male suspect in Simpson Street arson

The cause of a fire that destroyed two buildings on Simpson Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., is now under police investigation.

The fire was reported at about 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and would destroy a Hells Angels clubhouse, and local business Rizzo's Cabinets before being extinguished by firefighters.

On Wednesday, Thunder Bay police confirmed that an investigation by Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal determined the blaze was the result of foul play.

Police are now investigating the fire as an arson, and later Wednesday, they released surveillance video showing a male suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at p3tips.com.