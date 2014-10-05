Beer and a movie: Thunder Bay's SilverCity theatre gets alcohol approval

Movie-goers in Thunder Bay, Ont., will soon be able to enjoy a drink of wine, beer or cider while catching a flick at SilverCity.

According to a written statement provided to CBC News by Cineplex spokesperson TianaMcPhee, the theatre has been given the approval to provide alcohol to their guests "from a designated kisok located in the lobby" starting this month.

"As a fully-licensed theatre, guests have the option to purchase beer, wine and cider ... and bring it into an auditorium to enjoy during their movie," McPhee stated on Monday.

"Beer and cider can also be purchased from a mobile kiosk within the auditorium prior to the start of the movie."