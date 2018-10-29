A junior exploration company feels there's enough silver in an area southwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., to continue a drilling program.

Honey Badger Exploration has 38,000 ha of land staked, mainly near former silver mines. The area south of Thunder Bay, near the hamlets of Stanley and Nolalu was home to a dozen past-producing silver mines, including the Badger, Beaver and Rabbit Mountain Mines.

"Mines that operated in the late 1800s and closed down in the late 1890s, and there's been no exploration in that part of the world for over 100 years," said Mia Boiridy, who works with investor relations for Honey Badger Exploration.

Boiridy said the area was bonanza-like in the late 1800s with prospectors and miners clamouring to the area, all hoping to strike riches found underground.

She said the mining technique at the time was drifting, essentially following any seams of minerals. Once the mineral was no longer easily found, mining would stop.

"We think that there's lots of potential there, so we've gone in, and we've claimed, we've set up all these claims and acquired all this land, and we've initiated an exploration."

"We're hoping based on the great results we've had so far that we keep developing the project and we keep finding new mineralization."

Boiridy said mining in the area south of Thunder Bay, including in the aptly named hamlet of Silver Mountain, stopped when the price of silver dropped, and cobalt was discovered in northeastern Ontario.

She said other minerals found in the deposits near Thunder Bay include cobalt, gold, lead and zinc.

Boiridy said although the minerals have been discovered, and more drilling will take place once permits are issued, it could take a decade or more for any mine to be constructed.