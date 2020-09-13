2020 is a year that many would like to forget.

But for some, a year marked by challenges, uncertainty and loss will also be remembered as a meaningful year, brightened by unexpected success, creativity, and opportunities to connect with community.

Michel Dumont, a Métis, two-spirit artist living in Thunder Bay, Ont., is among those who will have positive memories of what, for him, has been a "good year."

"People are surprised when I say that," Dumont said. "And I tell them, you know, this has been my most successful year to date."

Unexpected opportunities

With the first lockdown looming in the spring, Dumont worried the career momentum he'd been working to build would grind to a halt under pandemic restrictions.

Instead, as galleries shifted to do more online, doors began to open like never before. Dumont's location – away from major city centres – became less of a barrier, and his experience connecting from a distance became an asset.

Thunder Bay artist Michel Dumont says for him, 2020 was a year of opportunity. (CBC Thunder Bay)

"Being in Thunder Bay is usually detrimental to my career, it's always been a factor being isolated, and I've always had to reach out to the larger cities and the larger art world through social media. And so when art galleries became virtual and online, I was easily adaptable to that format because I am in an isolated northern part of the country," Dumont explained.

Many artists who live with disability, and who consequently already work from home and are accustomed to connecting with others virtually, have also been particularly well-positioned to adapt to the new realities of the pandemic, said Dumont, who himself lives with a severe chemical sensitivity that has impacted such things as the materials he can use and his ability to enter certain spaces.

"I've [got] some disabled artist friends who've said things like... we're entering a golden age of disability arts, and I have to agree."

Dumont said he's grateful for the opportunities and has been buoyed by his success in applying for virtual art shows, including his first international experience this year as part of an online exhibition with a gallery in Paris.

In any other year, Dumont said, he might not have applied, but this year, he's also learned to take chances.

"That's the thing about 2020; it's about adaptation. It's about risk. It's about change. You have to look within and say, 'You know, what do I have to lose?'"

Creativity and connection

Art and online connection also made 2020 a memorable year for Dave Mossman, a teacher working in Nibinamik First Nation in Ontario's far north.

When schools closed in the spring, Mossman decided to use his spare time to launch an online project that would encourage people to "stay home and create."

From paintings to sculpture, dance and music, people were asked to hunker down and make art, then submit it to be shared with others through the Stay Home and Create website and social media feeds.

This piece of art was one of hundreds submitted to the Stay Home and Create project. (Stay Home and Create)

His marketing background came in handy in promoting the project, and while it was originally aimed at people in northwestern Ontario, it struck a chord on a much larger scale.

"It kind of blew my expectations, because we had people from over 40 countries — hundreds and hundreds of people from over 40 countries ... who got involved in this project," Mossman said.

The project gave him a sense of purpose during the early days of the pandemic, but the greatest reward came in the form of messages from people around the world, telling him how it had helped them to feel connected and to cope during a time of isolation.

"A decade down the road, when we look back at this COVID-19 and the pandemic of 2020, I can ... be happy that I did my part or that I did something to try to make the pandemic easier on people," Mossman said.