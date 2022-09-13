The owners of the Silver Islet General Store, say a provincial grant was vital to preserving the historic building for future generations.

The province announced $200,000 in funding for the store on Tuesday, specifically to turn the 150-year-old building, located just east of Thunder Bay, into a culinary, educational, and retail tourism destination.

The funding, store co-owner Jeff Korkola said, was actually approved in 2020, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the work the funding made possible is still ongoing.

"The Silver Islet store is a handful at the best of times," he said. "From a business perspective, it's not for the faint of heart."

"It's one thing to bring a building into an operational state and open the door for business, and then it's another thing to preserve it for generations to come."

"The assistance from [the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation] was really critical to achieving both."

The store itself opened in 1877, and Korkola, along with his wife Sandy, took it over about five years ago.

Today, the store is open from spring to fall, offering various retail items, as well as displaying a number of items from Silver Islet's mining history.

There's also a tea room, which provides visitors with the chance to have a meal. The community, and the store, are also regular stops for the cruise ships that visit Thunder Bay in the summer.

Korkola said some improvements are still being made with the grant money.

"We're upgrading some kitchen equipment that is required to keep up with the demand for the cinnamon buns," he said. "The educational component is huge, too."

"It's a piece of living history, really," Korkola said. "So not only is it a really cool place to ... see the lake, go in and have a bite in the tea room and sit on the deck, but also learn something about the past."

Thunder Bay Tourism Manager Paul Pepe said the store also has tourism benefits for Thunder Bay.

"There's 150 years of history in that building, and a lot of people don't know it," Pepe said. "They really interpret the story of the original mine and the original mine community very, very well."

"It becomes part of the story," he said. "It really has evolved as a really important piece of the tourism product offerings out in the area."

Korkola said more work is planned at the store to keep it open longer during the year.

"The typical season for Silver Islet General Store, or many tourism-based businesses in northwestern Ontario, would be, say June 1 to Labour Day."

"For us it's a little bit longer than that," he said. "We've got four distinct seasons, and every single season has its own charm."

"That in turn brings people and visitors to that area throughout all of the seasons."

Korkola said he'd like to see the store open from April to the end of November.

"Early spring is beautiful," he said. "October is spectacular, people come out there for the colours."

"November is crazy. It's storm season and people come out and just see the lake get riled up, so there's opportunity to extend those shoulder seasons, and I think from a tourism perspective that's an important thing for northwestern Ontario."