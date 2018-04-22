SIJHL eyes November return

The Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) is hoping to return to the ice in November.

The league announced on its website this week that it's targeting November 14 as the start of the 2020-21 season.

"We've been actively monitoring the developments in our region and with the US/Canadian border and working closely with authorities in amateur hockey and public health," SIJHL commissioner Darrin Nicholas said in a statement. "On the Canadian side, we are seeing positive indications as our region has now entered Phase III of reopening."

"However, the restrictions that remain in place are clearly a barrier to a traditional start time to our season."

Teams will have the option of starting training camps on Sept. 14, the league said, and league venues are preparing to implement protocols to keep fans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 league schedule has not yet been released.