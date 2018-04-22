SIJHL officially cancels remainder of season due to COVID-19

The Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) has officially cancelled the remainder of the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation comes after the league suspended operations on Thursday.

However, further discussion between the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) — which the SIJHL is part of — and Hockey Canada led to the decision to formally cancel the season.

SIJHL commissioner Bryan Graham said he supported the decision but called it "devastating news."

"We understand how serious this is, and we obviously want to have everybody safe that are involved with our league," he said. "Unfortunately, this is the world we live in now, and unfortunately we won't be able to play hockey again this season."

"Unfortunately, we just won't have a champion this year."

It's especially unfortunate news for older SIJHL players, Graham said, who will be aging out of the league this year.

"You really have to feel for the 20-year-old players, the graduating players, that are in their final year of junior hockey and were chasing the Dudley Hewitt Cup and the Centennial Cup."

"To have their Junior A hockey careers basically end because of this is really sad and heartbreaking."