SIJHL's Kam River Fighting Walleye land new home

The newest team in the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) has found a place to call home.

The Kam River Fighting Walleye have signed a three-year lease with the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, which will see the team play its home games at the NorWest Recreation Centre.

"We just feel that it's an area that's untapped for the love of junior hockey that they've got," said Fighting Walleye president Derek Geddes. "It's an opportunity to really create something new. They've never had a Junior A hockey team out there."

"We're really excited about the opportunity to give that community their own team and somebody to cheer for."

Geddes said some work will be done at NorWest, including the construction of a brand-new Fighting Walleye dressing room.

"It's going to be state-of-the-art," Geddes said. "It's a whole new construction in an existing garage that they had there."

Also planned are some changes to the press box and the addition of a retractable wall that will allow for the expansion of the beer garden area.

The 2020-21 season marks the SIJHL debut of the Fighting Walleye; the team moved up from the Junior B-level Lakehead Junior Hockey League.

But exactly when the Fighting Walleye will make their first appearance on an SIJHL rink is still undetermined. The league delayed the start of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"November 14 is the target date," Geddes said. "I think, really, the next couple of weeks will be telltale with kids going back to school, and just seeing how things shape up."

Geddes said many decisions about exactly what the new SIJHL season will look like still have to be made.

"Obviously, with the border closure at this point, and not knowing how long that's going to go one, we could be looking at a five-team league, just with the teams from northwestern Ontario." he said. "That could happen."

"We actually are going into our meeting on Friday," Geddes said. "A lot of these things will be discussed. Talking about what if we have to move it back to the beginning of December?"

"Whether we're going to be running a 48-game schedule, 40-game schedule, all those things are going to be discussed."

But the Fighting Walleye aren't waiting and work behind the scenes continues.

"We haven't stopped," Geddes said. "We're in a really good position with players."

"We, right from the beginning from this, have recruited and worked like this season's going to happen, and until somebody tells us it's not, that's how we're going to be going forward."