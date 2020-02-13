The good old drive-in hockey game

The Kam River Fighting Walleye plan to make their inaugural SIJHL regular-season home game an event to remember, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

So, the team is bringing a 16-by-24 foot LED screen out to the parking lot of its home venue — the NorWest arena in Oliver Paipoonge — for the RBC Drive-In game, which will see the Fighting Walleye take on the Thunder Bay North Stars.

"Our original plan back in February when we bought this franchise and decided to move it out to Oliver Paipoonge, was to fill that arena with 1,200 passionate hockey people," said Fighting Walleye president Derek Geddes.

"Obviously, conditions aren't allowing that," he said. "So we wanted to try to do something that would still allow those people the opportunity to come out and support their team, would allow maybe some grandparents and parents that are worried about being in close contact in an arena the opportunity to sit in their own car and get the live experience."

Geddes said play-by-play will be broadcast over the radio, and the parking lot can accommodate about 200 to 250 vehicles.

And assuming things go well Friday, Geddes said more drive-in games are possible.

"It won't be an every-night occurrence, but it could be something that we could do on a special occasion," he said.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Friday, and the NorWest arena parking lot will be open an hour before that.

Spots are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, and a fireworks show will take place after the game.

Admission is free, but hockey fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to the Rural Food Cupboard.