SIJHL commissioner steps down

The Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) is undergoing a leadership change.

The league said Thursday that Bryan Graham has ended his term as league commissioner, a position he's held since 2014..

When contacted by CBC News, Graham declined to comment on the matter.

However, Doug Lein, chairman of the league's board of governors, said the decision was a mutual one, and had been in the works for some time.

He characterized it as simply wanting to move in a different direction going forward.

"Nothing negative," Lein said in an interview. "Very appreciative of what Bryan's done for our league over the last years."

"Bryan's a solid hockey guy, and wish him nothing but the best moving forward," he said. "Nothing but absolutely a great recommendation from our board of governments to whomever may want to hire Bryan, and just with what we were looking for in terms of the future, it just was a mutual decision."

Graham had been in the position since 2014, and the SIJHL is set to immediately begin searching for a replacement.

Lein said an internal committee has been set up to oversee the process, and the hope is to have the position filled by mid-July.

During Graham's time as commissioner, the SIJHL added three new teams, held its first-ever Canada-USA all-star games, and set an all-time monthly attendance record.

Lein didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Graham is currently vice-president of the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

Lein said no decisions have been made about the upcoming SIJHL season.

"The province all have kind of different return-to-play mindsets," he said. "Nothing is set in stone right now. Our league specifically is exploring all the different options available to us."

"Our goal is to have a full season, or as close to a full season in terms of games, as possible."