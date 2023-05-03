Wednesday night will be one to remember at the NorWest Arena, as two of northwestern Ontario's top junior hockey teams hit the ice with the championship on the line.

The Kam River Fighting Walleye host the Thunder Bay North Stars in game seven of the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) finals, with the winner claiming the Bill Salonen Cup.

"I think both teams will be ready and be hungry for it," North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne told CBC News on Wednesday . "Who goes out and executes properly, and makes the least mistakes, probably wins the game."

"The keys are to continue to play with the intensity, and play our system, and hopefully get some puck turnovers and get a little bit of puck luck," he said. "It's a small arena, it's not a big rink, so things happen fast."

"We've got to be ready for anything."

Meanwhile, the Fighting Walleye are doing their best to stay calm as the big game approaches.

"We're excited," said team general manager and director of player personnel Kevin McCallum said. "We're ready to go."

"What more do you want in junior hockey than a game seven?"

In the Fighting Walleye's case, McCallum said the team is treating Wednesday night's matchup as just another game.

"Obviously everything is on the line, but at the end of the day we're playing a junior hockey game," he said. "If you come out and give it your all, good things are gonna happen."

But whatever ends up happening on Wednesday night, the series is a good thing for the city's hockey fans, and both teams, McCallum said.

"It's huge, right? And for both organizations," he said. "For us, being a relatively new team, losing in the final last year and whatever the outcome is tonight, it's big for recruiting."

"Our goal is to reload every year, and then give ourselves the opportunity to be in this position every year," he said. "If you would ask me at the beginning this season if you want to be in a game seven against your arch rival at the end of the year, I'm going to say 'yes,' 100 times."

DeGagne echoed the sentiment.

"It's a great rivalry," he said. "They're both great fan bases. It's exciting for our community and the community of Oliver Paipoonge and Stanley."

"You couldn't really ask for a better scenario," DeGagne said. "It's been well supported and there's a lot of excitement around town."

Tickets can be purchased on the Fighting Walleye website (although they're selling quickly).

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.