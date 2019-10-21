Significant rainfall forecast for Thunder Bay, northwest this afternoon

People heading out to vote in Thunder Bay may want to bring an umbrella and wear rubber boots. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city.

Significant rainfall is expected, with an estimated 40 to 50 mm expected to fall later this afternoon, and possible localized flooding in low lying areas is possible.

Gerald Cheng is a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

He said much of the northwest can also expect wet and unsettled weather.

"The rain will basically cover everywhere in northwestern Ontario, and there are also some gusty winds associated with this system as well," he said. "We are talking about winds of 50 km an hour. Certainly not damaging winds, but whatever is left on the trees will be gone after this."

Cheng said a strengthening Colorado low is responsible for this latest round of rainy - but slightly warmer than seasonal - weather.

He said today's rain could also make driving more difficult.

"Certainly with this much rain, it will reduce the visibility on roads, so be careful out there if you are driving especially as the sun goes down early this time of the year," he said. "However, he said by mid-week temperatures will fall, and Thursday the day time high will fall below seasonal with possible flurries."