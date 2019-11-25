Vehicle catches fire, explodes in rural municipality outside Thunder Bay

A home in Shuniah, a rural municipality just outside Thunder Bay, Ont., was spared from damage after a vehicle located next to it caught fire and exploded on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive at about 4 p.m. with reports of a vehicle on fire.

Responding crews found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, in close proximity to a shed and house. They also saw the car explode, sending debris everywhere, including onto the house, Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services said in a written release Sunday night.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, preventing it from spreading to the house and shed. The nearby structures were also inspected with thermal imaging to ensure the debris from the explosion posed no further risk.

Fourteen firefighters and OPP officers responded to the call.