Shuniah, Ont., vehicle fire under investigation
The cause of a fire that destroyed a vehicle in Shuniah Township on Monday is under investigation.
The remains of a vehicle that caught fire in Shuniah Township on Monday afternoon. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. (Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services/Supplied)

Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services (SFES) firefighters and OPP were dispatched to Silver Beach Drive just after noon Monday with reports of a vehicle on fire.

Responding crews found the vehicle fully involved, with flames spreading to the nearby fence, grass, and trees, SFES said in a media release.

Firefighters knocked the fire down, preventing it from spreading to a nearby garage.

The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze, and the cause remains under investigation.

