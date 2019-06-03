Shuniah, Ont., vehicle fire under investigation

The cause of a fire that destroyed a vehicle in Shuniah Township on Monday is under investigation.

Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services (SFES) firefighters and OPP were dispatched to Silver Beach Drive just after noon Monday with reports of a vehicle on fire.

Responding crews found the vehicle fully involved, with flames spreading to the nearby fence, grass, and trees, SFES said in a media release.

Firefighters knocked the fire down, preventing it from spreading to a nearby garage.

The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze, and the cause remains under investigation.