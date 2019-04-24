Firefighters investigate truck fire Tuesday near Shuniah, Ont.
Firefighters in Shuniah, Ont., are investigating after a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 527 near Gibson Road on Tuesday night.
According to a written release from the Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded to a fully involved truck fire located on the southbound shoulder at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The fire was extinguished at approximately 8:30 p.m. and there were no injuries.