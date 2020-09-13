Garage and travel trailer destroyed by fire in Shuniah

Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services says a garage and travel trailer were destroyed by fire Friday evening on Silver Beach Road.

Crews were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m., the department said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke in the area and the garage and trailer fully on fire.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes of arriving, according to the news release.

It was extinguished at approximately 8:05 p.m.

Nobody was injured, officials said, and the fire department is investigating.

