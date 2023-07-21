Upgraded Shuniah radar station will provide clearer, more detailed weather information

From estimating precipitation amounts to screening out non-weather related data, Shuniah's upgraded weather radar station will provide a lot more information to forecasters, Environment Canada said.

The weather agency has been upgrading its radar stations across the country for the last few years. The new systems can better detect severe weather at longer ranges and allow forecasters to distinguish between types of precipitation more easily.

"This radar brings with it a whole series of improvements over the older system," explained Geoff Coulson, a warning-preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada. "One of those biggest improvements is the older style radars basically scan just horizontally from side to side.

"These new radars have what's called dual polarization, which allows them to scan not only side to side, but up and down. And this gives us a lot of benefits in better identifying precipitation types like rain versus snow or freezing rain or hail, and also the better ability to screen out things that aren't related to weather. Things like bugs, birds, or even tornado debris that may be lofted up in the atmosphere."

Severe weather won't affect the signal of the new system to the extent it did the old radar, Coulson said.

"What used to happen was, if there was very strong storms near the radar itself, we wouldn't be able to detect storms further away very accurately," he said. "This new radar sort of penetrates those stronger storms closer to the radar, and still gives us an excellent idea of what's happening further away."

Coulson said the upgraded radar was also relocated; previously, it was in the Lasseter Lake area, but the station has been moved about 20 to 30 kilometres south of that site.

"This new location has less terrain problems in the lower levels," he said. "There was some higher terrain near the Lasseter Lake area that sometimes impacted the radar beams in the lowest levels. This new location doesn't have that problem, and in addition, the new location also is easier for our maintenance crews to get to, so regular maintenance is going to be more straightforward."

The newly upgraded Shuniah weather radar station has a number of improvements over the previous system, which will allow forecasters to better identify precipitation types. (Environment and Climate Change Canada/Provided)

Coulson said the Shuniah radar was the last of the eight Ontario weather radar stations to be upgraded.

"This completion of this radar project across Canada has been a real boost for the forecasters. We expect to get benefits in detection of both summer severe weather and winter severe weather.

"So hopefully, what we are going to see in the coming months and years is the forecasters being able to use these new types of technology to their fullest, and actually learn more

"It's allowing us to learn more about these storms, and it's going to be applying that knowledge to help get better forecasts out there that, I think, is going to be the real benefit."