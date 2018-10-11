Fire breaks out in Shuniah after moving van strikes hydro lines

Power to some Shuniah, Ont., homes was temporarily lost on Friday after a moving truck struck hydro lines on MacKenzie Beach Avenue.

Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services said the incident occurred at about 1 p.m. Firefighters were called, and first responding crews found low-hanging wires at the scene.

Shortly after their arrival, however, a nearby transformer caught fire, with the flames spreading to nearby vegetation.

Firefighters waited for Hydro One workers to attend and address the damaged transformer, and then began working to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was out by about 3:15 p.m.

Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services says power to three nearby homes was lost during the incident.